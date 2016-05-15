Gogol Bordello
Ireland Onstage This Month: Milwaukee Hosts the Irish International Theatre Festival
This month, Milwaukee plays host to the annual Acting Irish International Theatre Festival. The festival features nine plays in five days. Milwaukee Irish Arts opens the festival on May 24 with The Plough and the Stars: Sean O’Casey’s dra.. more
May 15, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: March 24-30
WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more
Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gogol Bordello @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
The hardest working gypsy punk band on the planet whipped their Summerfest crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night. more
Jul 1, 2015 10:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 25-July 1
Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Family Affair Expo (With a Touch of Soul)
It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth C.. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:18 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Bombino: Journeys of a Global Nomad
Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more
Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Gogol Bordello
New York’s Gogol Bordello, one of the wildest world-fusion acts, fuses the accordions and fiddles of traditional Romani Gypsy music with the combustible energy of punk rock. Their 2005 album coined a fitting term for their hybrid: more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gogol Bordello
The high-energy affinity between punk rock and traditional Eastern European music was explored as far back as Brave Combo and Camper van Beethoven. Gogol Bordello, a group of American transplants from the former Soviet Union working the Eas... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Gogol Bordello @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Justin case you were worried, the spirit of punk is alive and thrashing, thanks in sturm und drang. ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
Gogol Bordello
The brainchild of Ukrainian expat Eugene Htz, the New York-based ensemble Gogol Bordello Gypsy Punks ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun. 5 - Jun. 11
Thursday, June 5 Clamnation @ Jazz in the Park, 6 p.m. If last weekend’s RiverSplash! didn’t make it official enough, there can be no doubt that Milwaukee’s summer festival season has finally arrived now that Jazz in th... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee