RSS
Going On
Elizabeth Richardson’s GOING ON at Soulstice
Veteran Canadian actress Elizabeth Richardson comes to Milwaukee at month’s end for a performance of Going On. It’s an autobiographical one-woman show in which Richardson talks about her struggles as a young actress on a ’ 70s tour with Pete.. more
Oct 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: August 14-20
KISS w/ Def Leppard more
Aug 12, 2014 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Trash Humpers
Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more
Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!