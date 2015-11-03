Golda Meir Library

RSS

The exhibition “Southern Exposure: Jews of Argentina” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a reminder that Latin America was also a magnet for the same sort of huddled masses that passed through Ellis Island. more

Nov 3, 2015 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Human beings like to anthropomorphize. So we make memes attributing touchingly inane dialogue to the expressive faces of Shiba Inu puppies. Our anthropomorphizing impulse is also evident in the attempts of CGI and video games to recreate th... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:33 PM Visual Arts

Jonathan Kozol is the author of Fire in the Ashes: Twenty-Five Years Among the Poorest Children in America, a powerful work that follows a hardened group of impoverished inner-city children he has known... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:32 PM Books

