Golden Age
Joan Walsh Examines Middle-Class Decline
Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
TV on the Radio on SNL
Two thoughts: 1. Good lord Saturday Night Live's mix was awful again. It sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone. In a basement parking garage. With low battery life. This is why artists like Bruce Springsteen use pre-recorded tracks wh.. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lakefront Festival of the Arts
With over 170 artists exhibiting and selling their wares, art is obviously the main draw at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts, but the festival’s entertainment line-up also offers a high-culture res,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee