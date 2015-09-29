Golden Coins
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 1-7
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blitzen Trapper swing back through Milwaukee, while the SuicideGirls return for an edgy burlesque show. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Download Golden Coins' "Animal Variables" EP
The experimental Milwaukee group Golden Coins began offering its latest EP, Animal Variables, for free download this week, and it's one of the more unexpected releases I've heard in a while. It's a tough record to pigeonhole. Despite its wayward l.. more
Jun 17, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Skeleton Crew
Shaking up the standard makeup of most cookie-cutter jazz bands that typically include a sax or a trumpet, Skeleton Crew boasts an arsenal of four trombones for their horn section. The trombones allow for more variety in their material, as ... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee