RSS

Golden Eagles

playingthefield_bizgoslee_photocourtesymarquetteathletics.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more

May 7, 2015 10:15 AM More Sports

carolyn kieger 2.jpg.jpe

Less than a decade after graduating, Carolyn Kieger has returned to her alma mater to take the reins of the women’s basketball team. more

Nov 12, 2014 3:00 PM More Sports

florida-seminoles-2012-09-30.jpg.jpe

The insistence of some high schools, colleges and even one professional sports franchise in our nation’s capital that they have a right to use racially offensive more

Nov 13, 2013 5:44 PM Taking Liberties

marquette.jpg.jpe

The NCAA basketball tournament ends happily for only one team, and it wasn't surprising that a season's worth of inconsistent shooting would doom the state's entries sooner (Wisconsin) or later (Marquette). But both teams more

Apr 2, 2013 9:52 PM More Sports

sports.jpg.jpe

It's almost time to unleash the Madness in college basketball, and March also reveals a light at the end of the NBA's regular-season tunnel. The state's major teams entered the month on some positive notes, but when the more

Mar 5, 2013 11:48 PM More Sports

blogimage18177.jpe

Call it the Final Five: the hours it took for Wisconsin's agonizing one-point loss to Syracuse, followed by Marquette's cold-shooting exit against Florida. A sudden ending just two steps short of the Final Four always stirs the... more

Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Marquette started their game against Murray State slowly and things weren't looking favorable well into the second-half. But a 14-2 run gave Marquette some momentum and they went on to win 62-53.Big East Player of the Year Jae Crowder and Darius .. more

Mar 18, 2012 8:19 PM More Sports

Wisconsin survived a late flurry by No. 5 Vandebilt. A 13-3 run gave them a one point lead with 2:25 left in the game, but the Badgers came roaring back.When I was filling out my bracket, I had no intention of having Wisconsin get very far in the.. more

Mar 18, 2012 8:05 PM More Sports

blogimage18021.jpe

Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage17965.jpe

I'm not dumb enough to pretend this is going to go away,” Ryan Braun said after winning his appeal of a positive drug test and avoiding a 50-game suspension. Indeed, Dino Laurenzi Jr., who collected Braun's urine sample, was just as forc... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

In a time when it seems every time you turn on a sporting event you get a drama-filled story instead, I'm a little surprised I haven't heard more about the path Jae Crowder has taken to Marquette before.Blog Ballin' is a Habit recently profiled C.. more

Jan 17, 2012 4:13 AM More Sports

Andy Glockner over at SI.com points out that Marquette had a tough run last season and often had to look for ways to win a game in the closing  minutes. He says they shouldn't have to do that this year.He points out the emergence of Darius Johnso.. more

Aug 30, 2011 6:26 PM More Sports

This video contains some very complimentary things about Lazar Hayward in terms of his possible NBA ability. A lot of folks missed the potential of former-Golden Eagle Wesley Matthews who made a splash with the Utah Jazz and therefore are givi.. more

May 21, 2010 5:36 AM More Sports

blogimage8059.jpe

That’s the ambiguity at the heart of The Informant! Loosely adapted by theprolific The Informant! ,Film more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Can you imagine a MilwaukeeCounty Tran,News Features more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage7239.jpe

South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more

Jul 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I want to givethis comment/response its own highlighted blog. Betsy and John Hickshave helped my family immensely. If you are looking for an alternativeto "mainstream" medicine but still want the security of an MD,www.pathwaysmed.com is a gre.. more

Mar 12, 2008 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage732.jpe

The Golden Eagles continue their season tonight, as the Marquette men’s basketball t I’m Not There ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage292.jpe

The Marquette Golden Eagles take on Coppin State tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bradley C and ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 21, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES