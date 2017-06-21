RSS

Goldie Hawn

Some think edgy television began with “The Sopranos." Older viewers will insist that comedy led the way over drama—just think how provocative “Saturday Night Live" seemed in 1975 or“All in the Family" when it debuted i.. more

Jun 21, 2017 6:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the hilarious mother-daughter comedy Snatched. more

May 16, 2017 1:44 PM Film Reviews

Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

