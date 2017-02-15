Golf
You Can Take Advantage of Some Rare February Golf this Weekend
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties thisweekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County ParksDepartment has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little earlythis year and open up two gol.. more
Feb 15, 2017 8:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
FootGolf Comes to Milwaukee
Are you the type of person who looks to do whatever interesting new things the city of Milwaukee has to offer? Here's one of those aforementioned interesting new things! Milwaukee now plays home to two FootGolf courses. FootGolf is exactly wha.. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Talent for Greater Milwaukee Golf Show
Twocelebrated names in golf will be showcased at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Showthis weekend. Golfing instructor "The Putting Doctor" and Peter Johncke, “TheTrick Shot Master,” will both take the main stage this year and help kick offwhat w.. more
Mar 9, 2015 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Greater Milwaukee Golf Show Swings Into Town
What’s the next best thing to teeing up while we wait outthis winter? Getting a first look at the latest golfing gear and honing yourswing at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show!This interactive golf extravaganza ranks as one of thelargest in the.. more
Jan 30, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lincoln Park Hosts The Milwaukee FootGolf Open
FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-clubgolf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such asarchery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your ownfoot, and the goal is to sink t.. more
Jul 17, 2014 4:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
THE BRITISH OPEN: LEFTY IDEOLOGY
Another deadline passed Monday without news on the fate of Ryan Braun or Brandon Jennings. But a major weekend event got the Observers more
Jul 22, 2013 5:34 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Sunset’s Hole in One
A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more
Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Trying to Master Golf and Imagery
If only our humble typography could duplicate the esteem, the awe, the almost whispered reverence that CBS commentators are trained to convey in April's hallowed words: "The Masters." Of course, it helps that golf's annual ode to itself is ... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Hungry, Hungry Press Corps
Golftournaments are undergoing more name changes than Elizabeth Taylor. GMO ,Jim Cryns on Sports more
Jul 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
Season Tee-Off at Currie Park
In an irony that countless comic-strip authors have observed time and time again, the beg Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee