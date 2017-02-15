RSS

Golf

mkegolfcourse.jpg.jpe

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties thisweekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County ParksDepartment has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little earlythis year and open up two gol.. more

Feb 15, 2017 8:33 PM Around MKE

footgolf.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Parks

Are you the type of person who looks to do whatever interesting new things the city of Milwaukee has to offer? Here's one of those aforementioned interesting new things! Milwaukee now plays home to two FootGolf courses.  FootGolf  is exactly wha.. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:07 PM Around MKE

153677127.jpg.jpe

Twocelebrated names in golf will be showcased at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Showthis weekend. Golfing instructor "The Putting Doctor" and Peter Johncke, “TheTrick Shot Master,” will both take the main stage this year and help kick offwhat w.. more

Mar 9, 2015 5:36 PM Sponsored Content

social_greatermilwaukeegolfshow.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

What’s the next best thing to teeing up while we wait outthis winter? Getting a first look at the latest golfing gear and honing yourswing at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show!This interactive golf extravaganza ranks as one of thelargest in the.. more

Jan 30, 2015 3:27 PM Around MKE

footgolf.jpg.jpe

FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-clubgolf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such asarchery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your ownfoot, and the goal is to sink t.. more

Jul 17, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

viadowner.jpg.jpe

VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

phil-mickelson-of-the-us--001.jpg.jpe

Another deadline passed Monday without news on the fate of Ryan Braun or Brandon Jennings. But a major weekend event got the Observers more

Jul 22, 2013 5:34 PM More Sports

theater_rev_sunset.jpg.jpe

A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more

Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

blogimage19025.jpe

Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13494.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12009.jpe

With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid-back dude who gets caught up in a more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11346.jpe

Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11196.jpe

For decades guitarist Peter Roller has been a prolific side-player in the Milwaukee music scene, assisting the earliest incarnation of Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans, performing with blues artist Steve Cohen, mandolinist Yank Rachell and t... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage10482.jpe

Many of the most significant blues performers originated in the Mississippi Delta, but blues music was widespread in the South from early on. Classic Appalachian Blues is by no means the final word on the subject, but it includes recordings... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10410.jpe

If only our humble typography could duplicate the esteem, the awe, the almost whispered reverence that CBS commentators are trained to convey in April's hallowed words: "The Masters." Of course, it helps that golf's annual ode to itself is ... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

  “What are you doing in that funny looking get-up?” Asking the question is a man wearing a pith helmet, a khaki colonial officer’s uniform, tall leather cavalry boots and a flowing cape. In comparison, the sidekick he’s questioning cuts a modes.. more

Sep 30, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2980.jpe

Golftournaments are undergoing more name changes than Elizabeth Taylor. GMO ,Jim Cryns on Sports more

Jul 22, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1645.jpe

In an irony that countless comic-strip authors have observed time and time again, the beg Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES