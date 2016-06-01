RSS

Gone With The Wind

I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more

Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM A&E Feature

 DuringHollywood’s golden age, movie music wasn’t culled from a stock sonic library(cue that tinkling piano for pensive mood) or stitched together from old pophits (publishing rights owned by the studio?). Even many modestly.. more

Apr 1, 2014 3:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The enthusiastic promotion of Avatar’s success only gets it half right. James Cameron’s sci-fi film is only the most successful film of all time right now. Gone With The Wind was the single most successful film ever . . . when one takes inflatio.. more

Oct 1, 2010 9:28 PM Theater

Among the plethora of encyclopedic movie reference books, Fade to Black: A Book of Over 1500 Movie Obituaries (Omnibus Press) is probably alone in demanding death as a condition for inclusion. In the new 10th Anniversary Edition, British writer .. more

Aug 9, 2010 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

The once radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems so radical these days, as The Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged in the ’90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even Los Angeles’ Flogging Molly, one more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

They’re singin’ the blues over at The Skylight—fortunately, it’s all onstage. In fact, given these economic times and the downtrodden songs they’re singing, the four-member cast of the musical revue Blues in the Night is pret more

Mar 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

By the time sound was heard in the movies, silent film had outgrown its awkward childhood The Wind ,Film more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

