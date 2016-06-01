Gone With The Wind
Moonlight, Magnolias and Dinner
I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more
Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Remembering the Movies
Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more
Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Play It Again, Hollywood
DuringHollywood’s golden age, movie music wasn’t culled from a stock sonic library(cue that tinkling piano for pensive mood) or stitched together from old pophits (publishing rights owned by the studio?). Even many modestly.. more
Apr 1, 2014 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Writing GONE WITH THE WIND in Racine
The enthusiastic promotion of Avatar’s success only gets it half right. James Cameron’s sci-fi film is only the most successful film of all time right now. Gone With The Wind was the single most successful film ever . . . when one takes inflatio.. more
Oct 1, 2010 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fade to Black
Among the plethora of encyclopedic movie reference books, Fade to Black: A Book of Over 1500 Movie Obituaries (Omnibus Press) is probably alone in demanding death as a condition for inclusion. In the new 10th Anniversary Edition, British writer .. more
Aug 9, 2010 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Flogging Molly
The once radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems so radical these days, as The Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged in the ’90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even Los Angeles’ Flogging Molly, one more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blues in the Night
They’re singin’ the blues over at The Skylight—fortunately, it’s all onstage. In fact, given these economic times and the downtrodden songs they’re singing, the four-member cast of the musical revue Blues in the Night is pret more
Mar 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gone with the Wind
By the time sound was heard in the movies, silent film had outgrown its awkward childhood The Wind ,Film more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews