Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez has torn ACL
It certainly seemed inevitable, but the news today that SS Alex Gonzalez tore his ACL isn't any easier to swallow. Word is that Gonzalez is being given a week to work out the knee (and presumably let the swellin totally dissipate) before they dec.. more
May 7, 2012 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Alex Gonzalez is not Yuni Betancourt
Do you remember how bad the left side of the infield was defensively last season?Heck, even the Brewers admit it was awful. The in-game Gameday magazine that's handed out in each homestand had a feature on Alex Gonzalez and the opening paragraph .. more
Apr 23, 2012 2:33 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Michael Bowen
Saying Michael Bowen is a local mystery writer doesn’t quite do justice to just how local his books are. His latest novel, Service Dress Blues, is not only set in Milwaukee, but also includes many of the city’s landmarks in pivotal scen,Tod... more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Itals w/ Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Though they were eclipsed by more commercially successful reggae vocal trios, The Itals released some of the finest roots music of the late ’70s and early ’80s, wowing listeners with a run of passionate singles (most notably “In a Dis Ya more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee