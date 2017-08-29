Good City Brewing
Milwaukee's Attic Jams Music Series Throws Concerts for Charities
The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Sample the Suds of Our State at 2017 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
The Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Draft magazine team up for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Bayshore Town Center; here, attendees can enjoy pairings of beer and food from more than 40 Wisconsin craft brewers and a... more
Jun 13, 2017 2:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Pretzel Company Offers True Bavarian Pretzels
An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more
May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Saving Our Democracy: April 27-May 3, 2017
Each week, the Shepherd Express publicizes and promotes activities that peacefully push back against the discriminatory and reactionary actions and policies of the Trump administration. This week’s offerings include: the YWCA’s Stand Agains... more
Apr 25, 2017 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Brings Beer Back to Brew City
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League—founded by Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer—fosters economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining orders to meet minimums and monthly Tap Takeovers. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:37 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Good Brewing in the City of Beer
A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
New Craft Breweries Flock to Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Fall Drinks Guide
Brewery Spotlight: Good City Brewing
The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more
May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
