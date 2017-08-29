RSS

Good City Brewing

The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

The Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Draft magazine team up for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Bayshore Town Center; here, attendees can enjoy pairings of beer and food from more than 40 Wisconsin craft brewers and a... more

Jun 13, 2017 2:24 PM Eat/Drink

An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more

May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

Each week, the Shepherd Express publicizes and promotes activities that peacefully push back against the discriminatory and reactionary actions and policies of the Trump administration. This week’s offerings include: the YWCA’s Stand Agains... more

Apr 25, 2017 1:33 PM Saving Our Democracy

Milwaukee Craft Brewery League—founded by Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer—fosters economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining orders to meet minimums and monthly Tap Takeovers. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:37 PM Eat/Drink

A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Fall Drinks Guide

The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies makeMilwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history.Hardly.David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund,you know, how MobCraft got their start? And .. more

May 17, 2016 3:40 PM Eat/Drink

Young Allen Ginsberg (played by James Franco) looks just a little nervous as he adjusts his plastic-framed glasses and steels himself to recite, for the first time, a remarkable poem called “Howl.” Shifting from that epochal 1955 reading to... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

