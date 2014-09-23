The Good Father
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre finds ‘The Good Father’
With the strains of U2’s “New Year’s Day” in the background, Tim (Jonathan Wainwright) and Jane (Laura Gray) end up alone together at their friend’s New Year’s Eve party. Set in contemporary Ireland, the two have little in common. But th... more
Sep 23, 2014 12:26 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Next Act’s ‘Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter’
Longtime Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident company member Deborah Staples makes her directorial debut at Next Act Theatre, bringing to the stage Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter by Julie Marie Myatt. “This play took me over. I wanted to tell t... more
Sep 14, 2014 10:23 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Good Father
MilwaukeeChamber Theatre’s production of TheGood Father sounds quite promising. It seems to be in the process ofbeing crafted under some of the most clever conditions in which to develop aremarkably heartfelt romantic drama. Jonathan Wainwrigh.. more
Sep 10, 2014 10:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Monotonix w/ Call Me Lightning @ The Bay View VFW Post
The Bay View VFW Post is best known for mozzarella sticks and weekend karaoke hosted by Bay View’s older crooners—not exactly the epitome of wild and crazy. So when wild and crazy comes knocking at one’s door in the form of Monotonix, th more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews