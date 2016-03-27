Good People
Good People Over Our Head in Racine
The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more
Auditions for Good People
Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramati.. more
Laura Gordon Stars in ‘Good People’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People. more
Wisconsin Feargrounds 2010
Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. W Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. ,Halloween 2010 more
Maybe Macha Didn’t Have Enough Vision
Ken, we hardly knew ye. The Macha managerial era in Brewers history ended after two seasons when the team finished at 77-85, three games worse than the year before. The quiet, professorial Macha had nothing but winning seasons and two playo... more
