Good People

The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more

Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramati.. more

Feb 13, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Rep

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:35 PM Theater

Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. W Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. ,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Ken, we hardly knew ye. The Macha managerial era in Brewers history ended after two seasons when the team finished at 77-85, three games worse than the year before. The quiet, professorial Macha had nothing but winning seasons and two playo... more

Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

