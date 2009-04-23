Good
Danny Gokey Covers Lykke Li. Seriously.
Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Matthew Sweet
Sweet's forays into California-rock harmonies with the Thorns and '60s cover tunes Sunshine Lies ,CD Reviews more
Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Thank you Good Samaritan
I would like to express my deep gratitude to the man from Milwaukee who took the time to Cathedral Square Park ,Letters more
Apr 19, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Time Out of Mind
Theworldin those days was almost empty of humanity; a place of wideopen spaces Homo sapiens. ,Film more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Michael Pollan
In his breakthrough book, The Omnivore’s Dilemma, UC Berkeley professor Michael Poll The Omnivore’s Dilemma ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Good for the Jews
The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. A sort of Flight of the Conchords for the kosher set, the The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
LSU is #1
LSU is #1October 01, 2007 | 02:03 PMAnd while I'm doubly happy, both because LSU is #1 and because stinkin' USC finally isn't, the whole makes me a little bitter.For weeks Wisconsin has lost ground in the polls because of lackluster performan.. more
Oct 1, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports