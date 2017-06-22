Goodkind
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Skip Brunch and Treat Mom to Dinner
Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more
May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where They Eat: Gregory Leon, Chef and Co-owner of Amilinda
As part of a new Shepherd dining feature, “Where They Drink," Amilinda Chef and Co-Owner Gregory León shares his favorite spots in town. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Top Five Brunches
The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more
Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
Top Milwaukee Chefs to Host Benefit Dinner for Homeless Veterans
Eleven ofMilwaukee’s top chefs will host a benefit dinner Monday, May 23 for the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.The chefs will create original gourmet dishes inspired by the menu of the popularsouthern chain Waffle House.Partic.. more
Apr 20, 2016 7:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sugar Bee Helps Pioneer Future of Food Production in Milwaukee
Sugar Bee Farm, owned by landscaper Bryan Simon and food production consultant Ryan Dale, offers microgreens—shoots of vegetables picked just after the first leaves form—and mushrooms sustainably grown in Simon’s building that also houses t... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:41 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Bar Spotlight: Goodkind
I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more
Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Serve Taste Give
Afundraiser to raise awareness for hunger relief will take place Nov. 2 at RailHall in Walker's Point. The event, called Serve Taste Give, is being organizedby Serve 60, a nation non-profit aiming to increase community service andvolunteerism,.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Milwaukee Bars Recognized in National Poll
Three Milwaukee bars have been nominated for Food and Wine magazine's The People's Best New Bars poll: Blue Jacket, Goodkind and Lucky Joe's Tiki Room. The poll seeks to rank the most innov,Eat & Drink more
Sep 17, 2014 2:15 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Deschutes Brewing Comes to Wisconsin
Earlier this month the Bend, Oregon brewery Deschutes landed its beers in Wisconsin for the first time. Coincidentally just one week prior, Bay View's much-anticipated restaurant Goodkind opened its doors for the first time unveiling its European-.. more
Jul 17, 2014 6:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Break Out the Brandy: Burnhearts' Mitten Fest Returns For a Second Chilly Year
Though the idea of spending an entire afternoon outside is probably the last thing most Milwaukeeans want to think about right now, that will hopefully change on Saturday, Feb. 8, when Burnhearts' Mitten Fest returns for a second year. The winter .. more
Jan 7, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Wordcatcher’ Phil Cousineau at Boswell
Phil Cousineau, the San Francisco-based writer, world traveler and documentary filmmaker, will hold forth at Boswell Book Co. this Friday, Oct. 29. He’s well worth catching, no matter what subjects his latest books are addressing. He’s a co... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rebuilding an American Legacy
If there is any subject that enrages those who now call themselves conservatives, it is federal spending—and especially the stimulus program enacted by the Democratic administration and Congress last year. The government can do nothing righ... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge Lets You Get Creative
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge adds another unique element to the diverse scene along Brady Street. The pizza-centric menu makes perfect sense, since Crisp is located in the space that once housed Vucciria and its wood-fired pizza ovens.The kitch... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Wine School! (Lesson #7 – Syrah/Shiraz)
Syrah—the juicy grape. Our final red class focuses on Syrah. (Or Shiraz, if you prefer—same grape.) Of the three reds, syrahs are biggest and fruitiest. Now, I use "biggest" to mean the fullest body—not necessarily the stro more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
The Musical Box
Mirroring the insane success of Pink Floyd’s many tributes and cash-ins, Genesis has spawned its own cottage industry of high-concept cover bands. The unquestionable kings of this roost are The Musical Box, a lucrative more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee