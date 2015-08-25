The Goodnight Loving
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 27 - Sept. 3
Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dusty Medical Records Reveals the Lineup for its Four-Day, Five-Venue Anniversary Festival
For the last decade, Dusty Medical Records has been one of Milwaukee's most consistent record labels, issuing dozens of killer releases from some of the city's best punk, garage-rock and guitar-pop bands, and some gems from outside the city, too. .. more
Jul 23, 2015 3:37 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Warhol is coming to the Alchemist
Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more
Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Midwest Beat Keep it Casual
The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more
Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Sugar Stems' Infectious New LP "Only Come Out At Night"
With the release of their irresistibly jangly 2012 album Can't Wait , Milwaukee's Sugar Stems cemented themselves as one of the city's finest power-pop bands, and on the group's latest album they've made a good thing even better. The group's new O.. more
Jul 16, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phylums w/ The Hussy, No Bueno and Towers @ Cactus Club
It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for
May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
One Storyteller One Musician
Playwright/Actor Doug Vincent's A Day For Grace is an autobiographical story about a man on his journey to become a first-time father. As the due date for his daughter approaches, he considers elements of his past and what they might mean for him.. more
Jun 28, 2013 9:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Astronaut Sesitna--More Experemetnal Work by Peter J. Woods
It's been two years since Peter J. Woods staged a show. The experimental artist behind some of the most surreally conceived work to be staged in Milwaukee in recent years retunes with The Astronaut Sestina and Other Plays. . . an evening of short .. more
Jun 5, 2013 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Heavy Times w/ Teenage Moods, Micronics and Telecraft @ Quarter’s Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
For Wisconsin, the cold, damp spring we’ve all been suffering through this year is by no means that unusual, but psychologically speaking, the pleasant weather over the weekend seemed to shake Milwaukeeans out of an more
Apr 29, 2013 4:18 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Food Fight
Growing food in the back yard was once viewed as an act of recreation, but in the context of the 2008 film Food Fight , it's a display of social activism. Christopher Taylor's documentary charts how American agriculture policy shifted
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another Helping of Goodnight Loving
Milwaukee's Goodnight Loving christened their new record, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, with a title that they'll probably have to explain quite a bit on the road. Supper clubs, for those who don't dine out much in northern Wisconsin
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
New Songs and Album Details from Maritime and The Goodnight Loving
Another month, another Milwaukee band signed to a respected album label. This time the good news comes from Maritime, who this week announced that they have signed with the Los Angeles label Dangerbird Records, home to artists like Silversun Picku.. more
Apr 28, 2010 6:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Latin American Film Series at UWM
Latin American culture has grown more prevalent in Milwaukee, yet films from South America are seldom seen on local screens. Now in its 32nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Latin American Film Series will fill the gap by presenting 10 movies from a ha... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Beach Patrol’s Time-Tested Rock ’n’ Roll
"Our music is rock 'n' roll with anemphasis on the roll," says Be Daytime Highs
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Dawning of a New Decade
That backdrop lends thisNew Year's Eve symbolic significance. Next Thursday night, Time
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
July 16 - July 22
Port Washington Fish Day @ Port Washington Harbor, 10 a.m. Outsidersare often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world's largestmusic festiv
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cheap Trick @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Thanks to Cheap Trick, power-pop rock will forever live on. And based on last week's three-night stand at Potawatomi Bingo Casino, the boys are not only living on, they're full of the same high-lev
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
Jan. 8 - Jan. 14
Shepherd-Express Cover Story ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Goodnight Loving
It's hard to picture a better house band for Milwaukee than The Goodnight Loving. The group touches on many of the sounds Milwaukeeans love most, from rollicking, country-tinged guitars to the thumpin
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Goodnight Loving
Though he cautions that two of his band mates who once lived there might disagree w Crooked Lake
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature