The Goodnight Loving

Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For the last decade, Dusty Medical Records has been one of Milwaukee's most consistent record labels, issuing dozens of killer releases from some of the city's best punk, garage-rock and guitar-pop bands, and some gems from outside the city, too. .. more

Jul 23, 2015 3:37 PM On Music

Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more

Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more

Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Music Feature

With the release of their irresistibly jangly 2012 album Can't Wait , Milwaukee's Sugar Stems cemented themselves as one of the city's finest power-pop bands, and on the group's latest album they've made a good thing even better. The group's new O.. more

Jul 16, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more

May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Concert Reviews

Playwright/Actor Doug Vincent's A Day For Grace is an autobiographical story about a man on his journey to become a first-time father. As the due date for his daughter approaches, he considers elements of his past and what they might mean for him.. more

Jun 28, 2013 9:00 AM Theater

It's been two years since Peter J. Woods staged a show. The experimental artist behind some of the most surreally conceived work to be staged in Milwaukee in recent years retunes with The Astronaut Sestina and Other Plays. . . an evening of short .. more

Jun 5, 2013 12:15 PM Theater

For Wisconsin, the cold, damp spring we’ve all been suffering through this year is by no means that unusual, but psychologically speaking, the pleasant weather over the weekend seemed to shake Milwaukeeans out of an more

Apr 29, 2013 4:18 PM Concert Reviews

Growing food in the back yard was once viewed as an act of recreation, but in the context of the 2008 film Food Fight , it’s a display of social activism. Christopher Taylor’s documentary charts how American agriculture policy shifted more

Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving christened their new record, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, with a title that they’ll probably have to explain quite a bit on the road. Supper clubs, for those who don’t dine out much in northern Wisconsin more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Another month, another Milwaukee band signed to a respected album label. This time the good news comes from Maritime, who this week announced that they have signed with the Los Angeles label Dangerbird Records, home to artists like Silversun Picku.. more

Apr 28, 2010 6:13 PM On Music

Latin American culture has grown more prevalent in Milwaukee, yet films from South America are seldom seen on local screens. Now in its 32nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Latin American Film Series will fill the gap by presenting 10 movies from a ha... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

“Our music is rock ’n’ roll with anemphasis on the roll,” says Be Daytime Highs ,Local Music more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

That backdrop lends thisNew Year’s Eve symbolic significance. Next Thursday night, Time ,Cover Story more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Port Washington Fish Day @ Port Washington Harbor, 10 a.m. Outsidersare often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world’s largestmusic festiv,None more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Thanks to Cheap Trick, power-pop rock will forever live on. And based on last week's three-night stand at Potawatomi Bingo Casino, the boys are not only living on, they're full of the same high-lev,Concert Reviews more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Shepherd-Express Cover Story ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

It’s hard to picture a better house band for Milwaukee than The Goodnight Loving. The group touches on many of the sounds Milwaukeeans love most, from rollicking, country-tinged guitars to the thumpin,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Though he cautions that two of his band mates who once lived there might disagree w Crooked Lake ,Music Feature more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

