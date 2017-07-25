RSS

Gop

ronjohnsonbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

news1_grimreaper.jpg.jpe

Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more

May 9, 2017 3:39 PM News Features 10 Comments

sylvan esso.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more

Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM On Music

bookreview_harryarthur.jpg.jpe

The GOP accused the Democrats of being soft on national security in a rancorous political year—1948. Harry & Arthur: Truman, Vandenberg, and the Partnership that Created the Free World by Lawrence J. Haas is proof that if history doesn’t re... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:48 PM Books

gopdebate_overpasslightbrigade.jpg.jpe

Overpass Light Brigade

Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more

Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Daily Dose 17 Comments

scottwalkerannouncement-913x512.jpg.jpe

As rumored, Gov. Scott Walker announced the end of his presidential campaign.It's a swift decline forsomeone who was well-positioned maybe not to grab the nomination, but someonewho was nationally recognized and on an upward trajectory. Now he.. more

Sep 21, 2015 9:44 PM Daily Dose

cupids wrath.jpg.jpe

LettingCupid take over the night, Club Anything will play host to a darklysadistic variety show Saturday, Feb. 8, when Nicholas Hellfire hosts the Cupid's Wrath Variety Show.Takingthe stage will be seven burlesque dancers, who will seduce and h.. more

Feb 4, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

walker.jpg.jpe

As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more

Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM News Features

article_photo1.jpg_full_600.jpg.jpe

Savvy Republicans know that something is deeply wrong with the GOP—frequently mocked these days by Republicans themselves as "the stupid party"—which has lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential more

Feb 21, 2013 3:58 PM News Features

blogimage19005.jpe

When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

blogimage17972.jpe

During his long career as the most famous talk radio host in modern history, Rush Limbaugh has only rarely... more

Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage17910.jpe

Say what you will about this era's Republican presidential candidates; they at least have chutzpah... more

Mar 2, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage17508.jpe

When companies are discovered to be keeping two sets of books—one for public consumption and the other... more

Jan 31, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

blogimage17457.jpe

Last week, opponents of Gov. Scott Walker and five of his Republican allies filed almost 2 million signatures... more

Jan 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 33 Comments

blogimage17418.jpe

If they have any value at all anymore, presidential election campaigns at least remain larger-than-life... more

Jan 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage17330.jpe

“Send lawyers, guns and money! Dad, get me out of this!” That's actually the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, but it could just as well be the possibly soon-to-be-former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker... more

Jan 11, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

blogimage17202.jpe

Our state and our nation are about to enter a momentous year that could bring two unprecedented... more

Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

blogimage17095.jpe

Newspaper editors like to say that if you're being criticized by all sides, you must be doing something... more

Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 10 Comments

blogimage16775.jpe

At a time when nations that tax, spend, regulate and invest more consistently outstrip the United States... more

Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

blogimage16704.jpe

Even though the first official effort to recall Gov. Scott Walker was filed by a Republican... more

Nov 8, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES