Gop
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Is Paul Ryan Really a Moderate?
Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more
May 9, 2017 3:39 PM Dave Obey News Features 10 Comments
Sylvan Esso Drop New Single, Share New Album and Tour Details
The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more
Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Harry & Arthur: Truman, Vandenberg, and the Partnership that Created the Free World (Potomac Books), by Lawrence J. Haas
The GOP accused the Democrats of being soft on national security in a rancorous political year—1948. Harry & Arthur: Truman, Vandenberg, and the Partnership that Created the Free World by Lawrence J. Haas is proof that if history doesn’t re... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
What the GOP Candidates Got Wrong About the Minimum Wage
Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more
Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Scott Walker Drops Out Again
As rumored, Gov. Scott Walker announced the end of his presidential campaign.It's a swift decline forsomeone who was well-positioned maybe not to grab the nomination, but someonewho was nationally recognized and on an upward trajectory. Now he.. more
Sep 21, 2015 9:44 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Club Anything to Host Cupid’s Wrath Variety Show Saturday
LettingCupid take over the night, Club Anything will play host to a darklysadistic variety show Saturday, Feb. 8, when Nicholas Hellfire hosts the Cupid's Wrath Variety Show.Takingthe stage will be seven burlesque dancers, who will seduce and h.. more
Feb 4, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Golf Resorts, Private Planes and Luxury Hotels
As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more
Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Staying Stupid: Why the 'Hip' Young Republicans Can't Change Their Party
Savvy Republicans know that something is deeply wrong with the GOP—frequently mocked these days by Republicans themselves as "the stupid party"—which has lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential more
Feb 21, 2013 3:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
Did Young Romney Impersonate a Police Officer?
When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more
Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 13 Comments
A Welcome Return to Basic Standards
During his long career as the most famous talk radio host in modern history, Rush Limbaugh has only rarely... more
Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 6 Comments
The Opposite of Snobbery
Say what you will about this era's Republican presidential candidates; they at least have chutzpah... more
Mar 2, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
The Smoking Laptop
When companies are discovered to be keeping two sets of books—one for public consumption and the other... more
Jan 31, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 14 Comments
The Walker Recall
Last week, opponents of Gov. Scott Walker and five of his Republican allies filed almost 2 million signatures... more
Jan 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Our Selective Definition of Bigotry
If they have any value at all anymore, presidential election campaigns at least remain larger-than-life... more
Jan 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Send Lawyers, Guns and Money!
“Send lawyers, guns and money! Dad, get me out of this!” That's actually the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, but it could just as well be the possibly soon-to-be-former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker... more
Jan 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
The Republican Sideshow
Our state and our nation are about to enter a momentous year that could bring two unprecedented... more
Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
The Problem With PolitiFact Wisconsin
Newspaper editors like to say that if you're being criticized by all sides, you must be doing something... more
Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Bill Christofferson News Features 10 Comments
Mindless—But Always Talking Loud
At a time when nations that tax, spend, regulate and invest more consistently outstrip the United States... more
Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 14 Comments
Wisconsin's Quicksand of Corruption
Even though the first official effort to recall Gov. Scott Walker was filed by a Republican... more
Nov 8, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments