RSS

Gorgons

Whenever two people are onstage, it’s never ust two people onstage. There are also two characters onstagepersonas the the two people are wither consciously or unconsciously projecting at an audience. When the characters in question are also acto.. more

Oct 16, 2011 3:56 AM Theater

There's a special relationship of conflict between lifelong rivals. And while it may not be enjoyable to face constant challenges from another person in real life, it is fun to watch onstage. Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with j... more

Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Dress like Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Bridgitte Helm and go crawling for Renaissance Theaterworks.On Saturday, October 1st, the theatre company will be promoting its new comedy Gorgons--a show about two Hollywood screen actresses from the gol.. more

Sep 18, 2011 9:38 AM Theater

[We're] new at this. We both were wondering why gay men have oral sex? The two of us are considering doing it [for the first time] and want to know if it is safe. I have tasted my own cum after masturbating, an,SEXPress more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES