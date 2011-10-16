Gorgons
Pleasantly Turning To Stone
Whenever two people are onstage, it’s never ust two people onstage. There are also two characters onstagepersonas the the two people are wither consciously or unconsciously projecting at an audience. When the characters in question are also acto.. more
Oct 16, 2011 3:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Comic Conflict in Renaissance's 'Gorgons'
There's a special relationship of conflict between lifelong rivals. And while it may not be enjoyable to face constant challenges from another person in real life, it is fun to watch onstage. Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with j... more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Costumes Welcome: Gorgons Pub Crawl
Dress like Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Bridgitte Helm and go crawling for Renaissance Theaterworks.On Saturday, October 1st, the theatre company will be promoting its new comedy Gorgons--a show about two Hollywood screen actresses from the gol.. more
Sep 18, 2011 9:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Brave New World of Oral Sex
[We're] new at this. We both were wondering why gay men have oral sex? The two of us are considering doing it [for the first time] and want to know if it is safe. I have tasted my own cum after masturbating, an,SEXPress more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments