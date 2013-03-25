Gorilla Manor
Local Natives @ The Riverside Theater
Last time I checked, Independence Day was still a long way off. But this weekend, there were fireworks. Indie rock dynamo Local Natives met a frenzied capacity crowd Friday night at the Riverside Theater, with explosive results. more
Mar 25, 2013 9:56 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
How Reviews Don't Do Justice to Local Native's Gorilla Manor
I don't usually concede this, but sometimes it's better not to read the reviews. There are times when album reviews give a framework with which to appreciate an album, offering context that aids in the enjoyment of music, but sometimes they do jus.. more
Feb 17, 2010 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eat the Mystery
One of the most flamboyant of all the recent Milwaukee bands warped by too many Tom Waits records, Eat the Mystery has a soft spot for warbled vocals, carnival accordions and bawdy lyrics, but with their ca,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee