Gorillaz
This is What Happens When You Replace the Lyrics to 20 Pop Songs with the Word "Milwaukee"
Here's a project that will test the civic pride of even the most enthusiastic young "My Milwaukee" blogger. For his online album Now That's What I Call Milwaukee , Portland, Ore. comedian and performance artist Sean Joseph Patrick Carney has re-re.. more
May 1, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gorillaz's Disappointing Plastic Beach and the Powers of Branding
Plastic Beach, the third album from Gorillaz, features contribution from, among many others, Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, Bobby Womack, De La Soul, Lou Reed, Mark E. Smith and The Clash’s Mick Jones and Paul Simonon. That dazzling guest list, however, ecl.. more
Mar 9, 2010 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sunday Radio
I'll be joining FM 102.1's Ryan Miller for another chatty hour of his "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 p.m. We'll be playing music from Surfer Blood, Art Brut, Vampire Weekend and the Supergrass side project Hot Rats. We'll also .. more
Jan 23, 2010 3:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Headlights @ The Bay View Brew Haus
Since Headlights released its sophomorealbum Some Racing, Some Stopping inearly 2008, th Some Racing, Some Stopping ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews
The Plot Against Hitler
As if guided by evil voices, Hitler rose remarkably from nobody artist to master of Europe Valkyrie ,Film more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Rising Star
Rachel Schmeling, a15-year-old actress who has studied with the First Stage TheaterAcade The Happy Elf ,Off the Cuff more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff