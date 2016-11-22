Gospel
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Otis Redding: Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul (Rhino)
Fifty years ago Otis Redding released what some have ranked as the greatest soul album. Although it falls short of such high praise, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul is solid work from one of the genre’s masters. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Al Basile: Mid-Century Modern (Sweetspot Records)
On Mid-Century Modern, Rhode Island-based vocalist and cornet player Al Basile merges bouncy old-school, horn-fueled soul music with contemporary arrangements and flawless production. The arrangements also are stacked with mighty blues guit... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:25 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
New Boyz Club Do One for the Black Lives Matter Movement
Oneof Milwaukee’s most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemblecomprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselvescould probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea.. more
Jul 12, 2016 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Skylight’s Gospel Musical ‘Crowns’ Celebrates Faith and Resilience
A troubled teen finds strength in a community of churchgoing women in Skylight Music Theatre’s crowd-pleasing musical Crowns. more
Mar 1, 2016 2:13 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The third annual Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee delivered even fierier performances than last year’s concert. more
Feb 8, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Colectivo Coffee’s Gospel Brunch Returns for Another Season
Some of Milwaukee’s top gospel talent will perform at Colectivo’s Sunday morning Gospel Brunch series. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:14 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Ry Cooder, Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White @ The Pabst Theater
Ry Cooder may not be best known for bluegrass music, but he couldn’t have looked more at home on stage with Ricky Skaggs Friday night. more
Jul 20, 2015 6:55 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Alabama Shakes w/ Songhoy Blues @ The Riverside Theater
Alabama Shakes brought their amalgamation of blues, ’60s Southern soul and punk rawness to a packed house. more
Mar 16, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee @ The Pabst Theater
Milwaukee’s brightest gospel talent came out of the churches for a rousing concert at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 23, 2015 12:25 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Gospel Pilot hosts the Supreme Angels
OnSaturday March 7 at 4 p.m., Rev. Charles "The Gospel Pilot" Greenhosts a concert acknowledging his many years and continued duties as DJ atWNOV-AM. Headlining is one of the few internationally-recognized male vocalsgroups on the music's tra.. more
Feb 12, 2015 4:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Doc Smith and the Disciples @ Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church
Doc Smith and the Disciples recorded a live album as part of a bill overflowing with gospel talent. more
Nov 24, 2014 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Mighty Clouds of Joy at Abundant Faith
TheMighty Clouds Of Joy, the Los Angeles-based pioneering traditional soul gospelmale vocal group who achieved unprecedented levels of general-audience successfor any such group outside the church and gospel radio circuit, return toMilwaukee o.. more
Sep 30, 2014 2:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Five Milwaukee Gospel Quartets, One Pabst Theater Stage
For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more
Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
MLK Day Events
Some local events tohonor Martin Luther King Jr. Day: The 30th Annual Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration programming highlights the youth inour community who every year interpret Dr. King’s words through an art, speechand writi.. more
Jan 14, 2014 9:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Lucero Embrace Memphis
When guitarist Brian Venable of the Memphis band Lucero visits Milwaukee or Wisconsin to play a show or see friends, he’s always fascinated by the many historic and unique buildings dotting almost every corner, including more
Apr 23, 2013 10:01 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
United As One Tour @ Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ
Efficiency. It’s not the first word usually coming to mind when it comes to music historically emanating from the African-American church. But even with the style’s semi-improvisatory nature, the United As One Tour playing more
Feb 19, 2013 10:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Ocie Jackson
Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of which would sound as at home in smooth jazz and adult R&B cont... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews