RSS

Gospel

twim_jimjames.jpg.jpe

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

otisreddingcompleteunbelievable.jpg.jpe

Fifty years ago Otis Redding released what some have ranked as the greatest soul album. Although it falls short of such high praise, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul is solid work from one of the genre’s masters. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:54 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_amoslee_bymichaellavine.jpg.jpe

Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Music Feature

albumreview_albasile.jpg.jpe

On Mid-Century Modern, Rhode Island-based vocalist and cornet player Al Basile merges bouncy old-school, horn-fueled soul music with contemporary arrangements and flawless production. The arrangements also are stacked with mighty blues guit... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:25 PM Album Reviews

glory.jpg.jpe

Oneof Milwaukee’s most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemblecomprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselvescould probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea.. more

Jul 12, 2016 8:45 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

aegatewaybymarkfrohna_.jpg.jpe

A troubled teen finds strength in a community of churchgoing women in Skylight Music Theatre’s crowd-pleasing musical Crowns. more

Mar 1, 2016 2:13 PM A&E Feature

mkegospel.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

The third annual Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee delivered even fierier performances than last year’s concert. more

Feb 8, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

gospel1.jpg.jpe

Some of Milwaukee’s top gospel talent will perform at Colectivo’s Sunday morning Gospel Brunch series. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:14 PM Local Music

rycooder.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jordan Brethauer

Ry Cooder may not be best known for bluegrass music, but he couldn’t have looked more at home on stage with Ricky Skaggs Friday night. more

Jul 20, 2015 6:55 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_alabamashakes.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

Alabama Shakes brought their amalgamation of blues, ’60s Southern soul and punk rawness to a packed house. more

Mar 16, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_milwaukeegospeljubilee_6.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Erik Ljung

Milwaukee’s brightest gospel talent came out of the churches for a rousing concert at the Pabst Theater. more

Feb 23, 2015 12:25 PM Concert Reviews

504654443.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

OnSaturday March 7 at 4 p.m., Rev. Charles "The Gospel Pilot" Greenhosts a concert acknowledging his many years and continued duties as DJ atWNOV-AM. Headlining is one of the few internationally-recognized male vocalsgroups on the music's tra.. more

Feb 12, 2015 4:32 PM Around MKE

concertreview_docsmithandthedisciples_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Romolo Tavani / Thinkstock

Doc Smith and the Disciples recorded a live album as part of a bill overflowing with gospel talent. more

Nov 24, 2014 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

TheMighty Clouds Of Joy, the Los Angeles-based pioneering traditional soul gospelmale vocal group who achieved unprecedented levels of general-audience successfor any such group outside the church and gospel radio circuit, return toMilwaukee o.. more

Sep 30, 2014 2:19 PM Around MKE

music.jpg.jpe

For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more

Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Music Feature

mlk.jpg.jpe

Some local events tohonor Martin Luther King Jr. Day: The 30th Annual Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration programming highlights the youth inour community who every year interpret Dr. King’s words through an art, speechand writi.. more

Jan 14, 2014 9:34 PM Daily Dose

lucero.jpg.jpe

When guitarist Brian Venable of the Memphis band Lucero visits Milwaukee or Wisconsin to play a show or see friends, he’s always fascinated by the many historic and unique buildings dotting almost every corner, including more

Apr 23, 2013 10:01 PM Music Feature

james-fortune.jpg.jpe

Efficiency. It’s not the first word usually coming to mind when it comes to music historically emanating from the African-American church. But even with the style’s semi-improvisatory nature, the United As One Tour playing more

Feb 19, 2013 10:09 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage19617.jpe

Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of which would sound as at home in smooth jazz and adult R&B cont... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES