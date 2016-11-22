Gouda Girls
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?
From fine dining Spanish in a new hotel to a public food court in a building housing student apartments, new dining options catering to every taste opened this month. Plus, a soul food spot serves meals family style and a Thai staple adds a... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Jen’s Sweetens up Packard Avenue
Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy serves cupcakes, muffins and other bakery along with savory sandwiches. more
May 19, 2015 8:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Street Eats Meets Urban Island Beach Party
The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more
Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Cheese on Wheels
Specializing in the art of grilled cheese sandwich making, Gouda Girls Cheese Truck co-owners Katherine and Tina Tonn continue to work toward establishing the mobile vendor as Milwaukee’s foremost authority in all things grilled cheese. Sin... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:22 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview