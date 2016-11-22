RSS

Gouda Girls

thainamite.jpg.jpe

From fine dining Spanish in a new hotel to a public food court in a building housing student apartments, new dining options catering to every taste opened this month. Plus, a soul food spot serves meals family style and a Thai staple adds a... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:35 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

eatdrink_jens_courtesyofjenssweettreats.jpg.jpe

Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy serves cupcakes, muffins and other bakery along with savory sandwiches. more

May 19, 2015 8:49 PM Eat/Drink

diningout.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more

Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Dining Preview

eat.jpg.jpe

Specializing in the art of grilled cheese sandwich making, Gouda Girls Cheese Truck co-owners Katherine and Tina Tonn continue to work toward establishing the mobile vendor as Milwaukee’s foremost authority in all things grilled cheese. Sin... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:22 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES