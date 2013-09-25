RSS

Goulash

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A,".. more

Sep 25, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

Venison is a hearty fall food in the upper Midwest, but Europeans have long enjoyed farm-raised deer and have brought the meat to places well beyond stew and sausage. Witness Ilija’s Place... more

Oct 23, 2012 2:21 PM Dining Preview

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

The core of Old Town’sold menu remains. The delicious chicken paprikash and goulash, the baked burekand chevapchichi (grilled sausage), the sarma (stuffed cabbage) and thesignature Serbian salad continue to anchor the roster of entrees anda... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

