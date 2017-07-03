Gov'T Mule
Joseph Huber: The Suffering Stage
The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Gov't Mule Shake Things Up
Warren Haynes describes Gov’t Mule’s genre-spanning 10th album as the start of a new chapter. more
May 23, 2017 2:42 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Warren Haynes Honors Jerry Garcia, With Garcia’s Guitar
When Warren Haynes fronts an electric band and a symphony orchestra for the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration coming to the Riverside Theater on May 21, it’s a toss-up as to what will be the biggest audience more
May 14, 2014 1:32 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Michael Lee Firkins | Yep (Magnatude Records)
Back in the ’90s, hotshot guitarist Michael Lee Firkins drew comparisons to Jeff Beck. While the next-big-thing predictions never became reality, Firkins is still at it, and his first album in five years, Yep, features a trio of musicians f... more
Nov 4, 2013 5:05 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Hulking, aggressive, overlong and practically dripping with sun-baked, redneck testosterone, this six-disc, seven-hour package acts as an apt metaphor for the band itself. And what with this Allman Brothers-spinoff more
Nov 21, 2012 3:41 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late '80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the '90s with his... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee