Government Accountability Board

The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Expresso 5 Comments

“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 7 Comments

We are hoping that many young people, including students, make their voices heard during this election so we want to make sure that students—and all qualified Wisconsin voters—are registered to vote and have an acceptable form of ID to show... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 23 Comments

In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more

Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM News Features 4 Comments

Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more

Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Expresso

Wisconsin Republicans are attacking the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) because the GOP is not interested in clean elections. The Republican Party does not want the nonpartisan GAB to be involved in the John Doe investigation or... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:10 PM Expresso 22 Comments

Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more

Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more

Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM News Features

In a Senate committee last week, state Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) argued that Wisconsin’s elections could be run better if more poll workers were affiliated with political parties more

Sep 11, 2013 5:12 PM News Features

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin’s restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6... more

Oct 3, 2012 4:44 PM News Features

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Scott Walker's campaign quietly announced that it had set up a legal defense fund to pay for the governor's attorneys' ongoing work in the John Doe investigation. The fund has the Orwellian name... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

The state Legislature is planning to meet only one day this month. But on that one day—Tuesday, Sept. 13—they attempted to block campaign finance disclosure rules that would shed light on who, exactly, is donating to shadowy, anonymous spe... more

Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Republicans have lashed out at the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) for playing politics with the planned recall elections. Last week, the GAB asked a judge to certify recall elections for six Republicans while asking for more t... more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Now the transparencyis gone. Instead, the GAB is following the process of the old stateE What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

