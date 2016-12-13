Government Accountability Board
GOP Invites More Corruption into the State
The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Students: What’s Your Plan to Vote?
We are hoping that many young people, including students, make their voices heard during this election so we want to make sure that students—and all qualified Wisconsin voters—are registered to vote and have an acceptable form of ID to show... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
The Purchase of the Wisconsin Legislature Is Complete
Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 23 Comments
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more
Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Don’t Allow the GAB to Become Partisan
Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more
Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why the GOP Is Attacking the Elections Watchdog
Wisconsin Republicans are attacking the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) because the GOP is not interested in clean elections. The Republican Party does not want the nonpartisan GAB to be involved in the John Doe investigation or... more
Dec 16, 2014 9:10 PM Joel McNally Expresso 22 Comments
Republican Appeals Court Throws Wisconsin Election into Chaos
Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more
Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Big Donors, Little Scrutiny
Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more
Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP Tries to Inject More Politics Into Election Day
In a Senate committee last week, state Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) argued that Wisconsin’s elections could be run better if more poll workers were affiliated with political parties more
Sep 11, 2013 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
How to Vote on Nov. 6
The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin’s restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
How Corporations Are Controlling Wisconsin Legislators
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker's Legal Defense Fund
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Scott Walker's campaign quietly announced that it had set up a legal defense fund to pay for the governor's attorneys' ongoing work in the John Doe investigation. The fund has the Orwellian name... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments
So What Are They Hiding?
The state Legislature is planning to meet only one day this month. But on that one day—Tuesday, Sept. 13—they attempted to block campaign finance disclosure rules that would shed light on who, exactly, is donating to shadowy, anonymous spe... more
Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Recalls Against Republican Senators Move Ahead
Republicans have lashed out at the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) for playing politics with the planned recall elections. Last week, the GAB asked a judge to certify recall elections for six Republicans while asking for more t... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Partisan Taskmasters and an Election Task Force
Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
Was the State Campaign Finance Reform Bill of 2007 Actually a St
Now the transparencyis gone. Instead, the GAB is following the process of the old stateE What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments