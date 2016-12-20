RSS

Government

In Designing Gotham: West Point Engineers and the Rise of Modern New York, 1817-1898, Jon Scott Logel, a professor at the U.S. Navy War College, explores the crucial role played by military officers, many of them veterans of the Corps of En... more

Dec 20, 2016 12:46 AM Books

Mentalists and magicians can be exceptionally annoying. In an age of information, we’re not necessarily impressed when people do things that we don’t understand. Ages ago it was impressive, but somewhere along the line, we all started carrying the.. more

Jan 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Riverside Theater will be packed with squealing tweens on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when it hosts a co-headlining bill between The Wanted and Carly Rae Jepsen. The Wanted, for those without kids, is a British boy band, featuring well-mannered lads with.. more

Apr 26, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

American schools always taught that the U.S. Navy carried the day in early wars against Barbary pirates and the British, but in truth, Jonathan Dull tells us, the record is mixed. Despite redundant and occasionally unclear writing, Dull off... more

Jan 17, 2013 4:31 PM Books

The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more

Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Taking Liberties

Ai Weiwei could have had a comfortable career as an artist in China, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comments critical... more

Sep 24, 2012 12:56 AM Film Reviews

Ten hours after Pearl Harbor burned and more than 2,000 Americans perished, the Japanese launched... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Rand Paul, tea party flavor of the month, is said to be avoiding "overexposure." Senior Republican Party operatives, worried by the Kentucky Senate nominee's all-too-revealing remarks after his primary victory, have urged him not to grant a... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 18 Comments

Commercial artist Milton Glaser worked in many modes, designing everything from newspaper layouts to restaurant interiors to advertising campaigns. His two most famous images give only a rough idea of his stylistic scopethe widely emulated I Lov.. more

May 11, 2010 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

On my morning talk radio show, I am regularlybedeviled by a black conservative who detest The Washington Post ,Taking Liberties more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Appropriately, much has been made of the historic election of the first African American president of the United States. ,Taking Liberties more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

(1)In October, a 58-year-old patient accused the Rush Green DentalPractice in Romford, E Daily Mail ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Fair, patient and reliable: monikers not routinely attached to politicians. What's your mission, really? ,Off the Cuff more

Aug 21, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Whether literally or metaphorically, many places are haunted by ghosts of the past. Although the History Channel series “Haunted Histories: America’s Most Haunted Places’ (out on DVD) hedges its metaphysics a little, it learns toward the proposi.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

