Governor
Big Jump in Wisconsin’s Deficit to $1.8 Billion
The state’sstructural deficit will climb to a projected $1.76billion in the next term, according to new numbers released by thenonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau today. That’s a huge jumpfrom the LFB’s estimate in May that the state would.. more
Sep 8, 2014 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
World's Stage's Behanding Is Probably Better Than It Has A Right To Be
This past Saturday, The World's Stage Theatre Company opened the third part of its Martin McDonagh Theatre Festival with a production of A Behanding in Spokane. The offbeat comedy met with an overwhelming response its opening night. It's really re.. more
Jan 28, 2013 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tommy Thompson’s Brazen Hypocrisy
The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: When Money Talks
The national media got part of the story right. Last week's recall election was highly influenced by the $80 million spent on campaign ads, mailers, robocalls and ongoing fundraising efforts... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Wisconsin Divided But Not Conquered
One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin After the Recall
The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
'Shepherd Express' Publisher On Healing Our State
Twenty years ago, I had the honor of serving three terms in the Wisconsin Assembly. It was a time when we had a split... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 16 Comments
Why We Vote
There's a reason why we will actually vote on June 5 instead of simply relying on political polls to tell us... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
PolitiFact and PolitiFiction
With unverified and intentionally confusing state jobs numbers magically surfacing in the closing week... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Side Effects of the Recall
People who don't want to come right out and say they support a corrupt government sometimes claim... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 27 Comments
Bon Iver, Trapper Schoepp, Naima Adedapo Win WAMI Awards
Bon Iver was the big winner at last night\'s 32nd Annual WAMI Awards, taking home top honors in two top categories, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. The awards were held last night Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, but as usu.. more
Apr 16, 2012 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
End Is Near for Republican Rule
Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker's Legal Defense Fund
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Scott Walker's campaign quietly announced that it had set up a legal defense fund to pay for the governor's attorneys' ongoing work in the John Doe investigation. The fund has the Orwellian name... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments
Desperate Fantasy: Can Jeb Bush Save the GOP?
Rumors and whispers of a late presidential bid by Jeb Bush are difficult to consider seriously... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Courthouse Security Privatization: Epic Fail
When Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker announced that privatizing security at the courthouse and other county facilities would save taxpayers more than $750,000 a year, it seemed preposterous.And it was.According to new numbers crunch... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
A Tale of Two Budgets in Milwaukee
NeitherMilwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who just announced he’ll be a Democraticcandidate, nor Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker, running for theRepublican nomination, were handed problem-free fiscal pictures going into thisbudget cycle. ... more
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Governor from Milwaukee
Since it has hardly ever happened,the conventional wisdom is that a Milwaukee politician The New York Times, ,Columns more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Nice-Guy Politics
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrettdeservedly is receiving an outpouring of good will from all over thecountry, including from President Barack Obama, for an act of goodcitizenship that resulted in the mayor ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Condescension, thy name is Eric Karabell
<a href="http://sports.espn.go.com/fantasy/baseball/flb/story?page=mlbdk2k8milpreview">This</a> is a fantasy baseball preview of the Brewers on ESPN.com. It couldn't be more obnoxious, contradictory or just-plain wrong. The biggest glaring error i.. more
Feb 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports