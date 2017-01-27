Grace Dewolff
Bourbon, the Bard and Midsummer in the Middle of Winter
Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Warhol is coming to the Alchemist
Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more
Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Look: It's Another Hamlet!
People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare on 5th Street: Twelfth Night and a Partially Drunken Hamlet
Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more
Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale in ‘A Concert of Note’
the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hilarious Whodunnit and ‘Dirty Shorts’
This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Greatness of ‘The Glass Menagerie’
The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more
Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Steve Spice Theater
Lear Laid Bare
Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more
Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘King Lear’s’ Alchemical Close-Up
The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more
Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Remembrance, Spirit and Faith
“There was—and there was not,” intones the elderly man in Armenian at the start and end of Beast on the Moon, Richard Kalinoski’s deeply affecting play about two survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which opened last more
Mar 6, 2013 4:13 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Glimpse of What Milwaukee Theater Can Be
Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's more
Feb 27, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Science Fiction Action on the small stage
The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more
Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Outliers at the Alchemist
I've been really impressed with Grace DeWolff's work as an actor in local theatre . . . ever since I first saw her in a couple of productions at UWM a few years ago. And now she's got this show that she's written and directed . . . and I was w.. more
Apr 16, 2012 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two People in 'One Time' at Next Act
Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama One Time. In a world premiere developed in part... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Grace, Empty Space and the Alchemist
The Alchemist Theatre recently announced a new project being headed-up by recent UWM theatre graduate and talented actress Grace DeWolff. Project Empty Space is an attempt to open-up the stage to new ideas that haven't been tested and new people.. more
Feb 27, 2011 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
