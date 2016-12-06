RSS

What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 1 Comments

The international charity event Canstruction challenges architects, engineers and recovering Lego fanatics to construct elaborate sculptures entirely out of canned food, which are then donated to local hunger relief organizations. Milwaukee... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:16 PM Visual Arts

On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more

Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM News Features

Jul 16, 2010 3:58 PM Daily Dose

Be a part of the Pink Floyd Experience! Pink Floyd is coming to the Riverside on Sunday, March 1 at 7:30pm. They will be bringing 270 Thousand Watts of Light and 20 tons of quadraphonic soun,Promotions more

Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions 3 Comments

