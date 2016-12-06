Graef
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
“Canstruction
The international charity event Canstruction challenges architects, engineers and recovering Lego fanatics to construct elaborate sculptures entirely out of canned food, which are then donated to local hunger relief organizations. Milwaukee... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:16 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Abele Administration Asks for More Domes Funding but Offers Few Details about Plans
On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more
Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
More Details on the County Building Inspections Contracts
Jul 16, 2010 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Pink Floyd Experience (3/1)
Be a part of the Pink Floyd Experience! Pink Floyd is coming to the Riverside on Sunday, March 1 at 7:30pm. They will be bringing 270 Thousand Watts of Light and 20 tons of quadraphonic soun,Promotions more
Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 3 Comments