Graham Hunt
Stream the Earnest, Flannel-Coated Debut From Milwaukee Alt-Rock Enthusiasts Sundial Mottos
It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more
Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
High Dive Celebrated Its Second Anniversary with a Six-Band Blowout
While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Midnight Reruns Let the Bad Times Roll on "Spectator Sports"
Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more
Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Fatty Acids Piece Together Another Statement
The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Midnight Reruns Partner with Tommy Stinson on ‘Force of Nurture’
Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Midnight Reruns' Relentlessly Hooky Self-Titled Debut Album
Formed by former Trapper Schoepp and the Shades guitarist Graham Hunt, Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play a relentlessly agreeable kind of rock 'n' roll heavily indebted to early Replacements—which is to say, they sound a whole lot like a whole lot .. more
Nov 12, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Weekend of Valentine’s Dining Specials
Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest nights of the year for many restaurants, this time around falls on a Monday, traditionally the slowest night of the week for dining out. That creates some interesting opportunities for diners. Since many ... more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Focked and Loaded
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was over by my buddy Little Jimmy Iodine’s the other day while members of our House of Reprehensitives were reading a version of the U.S. Constitution on C-SPAN. more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
The Life and Times @ The Cactus Club
The Kansas City-based three piece came to The Cactus ClubSaturday night to play, as su Tragic Boogie ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews 1 Comments