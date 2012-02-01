Graham Marlowe
Eastside Jazzfest 4 @ Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
Milwaukee jazzmen tend to get shipped elsewhere once they're established, but there's still no shortage of innovative players in the city stretching the definition of jazz on any night of the week. Sponsored by the nonprofit Milwaukee Jazz ... more
Feb 1, 2012 12:00 AM Graham Marlowe Concert Reviews
Jamie Breiwick and Barry Velleman Reinvent Jazz Standards
I'll never forget the band's set at the Charles Allis Art Museum on that hot summer night last July. The sunset burst through the venue's windows as if Choir Fight's immaculate presence was evidence of divine intervention. By the end o more
Jan 17, 2012 12:00 AM Graham Marlowe Local Music
The Black Crowes @ The Riverside Theater
The Black Crowes’ recent release, acoustic retrospective Croweology, was a decent expectation-setter for the band’s tour-opening performance at the Riverside Theater Friday night. Drawing from that album’s road-wizened renditions of conc more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Graham Marlowe Concert Reviews