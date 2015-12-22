RSS

Graham Nash

The point of the inspirational film I Hope You Dance: The Power and Spirit of Songis that when life is ugly, music can still be beautiful. Of interest are appearances by Brian Wilson, singing more

Dec 22, 2015 8:43 PM Home Movies

concertreview_csn.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Crosby, Stills and Nash kept their act fresh by performing new solo material Sunday night at the Riverside Theater. more

May 4, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

From The Eagles to The Fleet Foxes, the harmonies of CSNY served as a template. What the band later called their Doom Tour of 1974 is documented here on three CDs and one DVD, thanks to the painstaking archival efforts of Graham Nash. The l... more

Aug 12, 2014 1:09 AM Album Reviews

GRAMMY-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers David Crosby and Graham Nash bring their two man tour to Milwaukee! Crosby and Nash will perform live at the Riverside on Monday (Nov. 3) at 8pm. The Street,Promotions more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

SOCIAL UPDATES