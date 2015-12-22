Graham Nash
Recently Released 12.23.15
The point of the inspirational film I Hope You Dance: The Power and Spirit of Songis that when life is ugly, music can still be beautiful. Of interest are appearances by Brian Wilson, singing more
Dec 22, 2015 8:43 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Crosby, Stills and Nash @ The Riverside Theater
Crosby, Stills and Nash kept their act fresh by performing new solo material Sunday night at the Riverside Theater. more
May 4, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: CSNY 1974 (Rhino Records)
From The Eagles to The Fleet Foxes, the harmonies of CSNY served as a template. What the band later called their Doom Tour of 1974 is documented here on three CDs and one DVD, thanks to the painstaking archival efforts of Graham Nash. The l... more
Aug 12, 2014 1:09 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Crosby & Nash (11/3)
GRAMMY-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers David Crosby and Graham Nash bring their two man tour to Milwaukee! Crosby and Nash will perform live at the Riverside on Monday (Nov. 3) at 8pm. The Street,Promotions more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions