Grand Avenue Club
In Praise of Analog Photography
In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more
May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more
Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Redemptive Power of Art and ‘The Women behind the Paint’
Colleen Kassner’s life story has the narrative arc of a Hollywood film of hardship and redemption. It begins when the stresses and sorrows of divorce are followed by the ravages of bipolar disorder. “The Women behind the Paint: Colleen Kass... more
Mar 3, 2015 11:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Ray Yoshida’s Cabinet of Curiosities
As the Renaissance dawned in Europe, a passion for the odd and exotic gripped the leisured classes. Those with expendable means nourished their passion by establishing “cabinets of curiosities,” rooms abounding with scientific abnormalia... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:09 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Human Face for Mental Illness
The Grand Avenue Club (GAC) strives to provide adults affected by mental illness with a variety of opportunities to build community and engage in productive educational and work experiences. Painter Colleen Shoop-Kassner more
May 21, 2013 1:55 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Heroes of the Week - Grand Avenue Club Members and Staff
Grand Avenue Club (GAC) opened its doors in December 1991 as a public-private sponsored nonprofit to give motivated, eager-to-work people who happen to be suffering from mental illnesses a community-oriented place more
Dec 19, 2012 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso