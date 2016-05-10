RSS

Grand Avenue Club

In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more

May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Visual Arts

Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM Around MKE

Courtesy of Colleen Kassner

Colleen Kassner’s life story has the narrative arc of a Hollywood film of hardship and redemption. It begins when the stresses and sorrows of divorce are followed by the ravages of bipolar disorder. “The Women behind the Paint: Colleen Kass... more

Mar 3, 2015 11:03 PM Visual Arts

As the Renaissance dawned in Europe, a passion for the odd and exotic gripped the leisured classes. Those with expendable means nourished their passion by establishing “cabinets of curiosities,” rooms abounding with scientific abnormalia... more

Sep 19, 2013 12:09 AM Visual Arts

The Grand Avenue Club (GAC) strives to provide adults affected by mental illness with a variety of opportunities to build community and engage in productive educational and work experiences. Painter Colleen Shoop-Kassner more

May 21, 2013 1:55 AM Visual Arts

Grand Avenue Club (GAC) opened its doors in December 1991 as a public-private sponsored nonprofit to give motivated, eager-to-work people who happen to be suffering from mental illnesses a community-oriented place more

Dec 19, 2012 4:04 PM Expresso

