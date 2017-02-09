RSS

Grand Avenue

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly conversation corner with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about some exciting developments on West Wisconsin Avenue. Plans are moving ahead for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to make a ho.. more

Feb 9, 2017 9:06 PM On Music

For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more

May 10, 2016 4:01 PM News Features 4 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Summerfest has announced its 2016 grounds stage headliners and, like everybody else, we've got reflexive opinions about them. How does this year's lineup compa.. more

Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more

May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the biggest sports controversy of the young baseball season: Milwaukee fans had the audaci.. more

Apr 10, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more

Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

County executive of a county on the verge of financial collapse is not the sort of public office millionaires usually try to buy.When millionaires and billionaires wake up one morning and suddenly decide to enter politics, they almost alway... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

Make plans to bring your little pumpkins to the Little Monster Bash at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum – with MR. POTATO HEAD! Everyone’s favorite silly character will join in the fun at this year’,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

