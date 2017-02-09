Grand Avenue
This Week on The Disclaimer: Good Things on West Wisconsin Avenue
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly conversation corner with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about some exciting developments on West Wisconsin Avenue. Plans are moving ahead for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to make a ho.. more
Feb 9, 2017 9:06 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Grand New Vision
For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more
May 10, 2016 4:01 PM Evan Rytlewski News Features 4 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest '16, Music Festivals, and Grand Avenue's Name Change
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Summerfest has announced its 2016 grounds stage headliners and, like everybody else, we've got reflexive opinions about them. How does this year's lineup compa.. more
Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Who Wants to Buy the Shops of Grand Avenue?
Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more
May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Ryan Braun Ovation and an Art Museum Expansion
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the biggest sports controversy of the young baseball season: Milwaukee fans had the audaci.. more
Apr 10, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
TRUE Skool Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Kids through Hip-Hop
It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more
Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
The Worst Job in Wisconsin
County executive of a county on the verge of financial collapse is not the sort of public office millionaires usually try to buy.When millionaires and billionaires wake up one morning and suddenly decide to enter politics, they almost alway... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Little Monster Bash 2010
Make plans to bring your little pumpkins to the Little Monster Bash at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum – with MR. POTATO HEAD! Everyone’s favorite silly character will join in the fun at this year’,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee