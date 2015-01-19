RSS

Grand Budapest Hotel

ihatehollywood_selma.jpg.jpe

selmamovie.com

Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more

Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

boy-with-apple-in-the-gra-009.jpg.jpe

"There wastheatre (Griffith), poetry (Murnau), painting (Rossellini), dance (Eisenstein),music (Renoir). Henceforward there is cinema. And the cinema is NicholasRay."Had he waited afew decades to deliver this pronunciamento, Jean-Luc Go.. more

Mar 30, 2014 9:28 PM Visual Arts

 WesAnderson’s latest, The Grand BudapestHotel , was inspired by the writings of Viennese essayist Stefan Zweig. Butthe director might want to point fans of his film to Simon Winder instead.Winder’s latest book, Danubia: A .. more

Mar 20, 2014 3:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM Film Reviews

blogimage11158.jpe

With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10133.jpe

The Black Eyed Peas began innocuously in the late ’90s as a trio of breakdancers turned rappers to preach a message of positivity. That was, of course, before the 2003 addition of Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson, a former child star with a color more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10104.jpe

Now we know why Republicans aren’t very much fun on dates. Forget the Rolling Stones singing about getting no “Satisfaction.” Republicans don’t even want no “Stimulation.”When the Obama administration put together an more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES