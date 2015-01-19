Grand Budapest Hotel
Selma for Best Picture
Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more
Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Wes Anderson's Visual Fairy Tale
"There wastheatre (Griffith), poetry (Murnau), painting (Rossellini), dance (Eisenstein),music (Renoir). Henceforward there is cinema. And the cinema is NicholasRay."Had he waited afew decades to deliver this pronunciamento, Jean-Luc Go.. more
Mar 30, 2014 9:28 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Back Story for Grand Budapest Hotel?
WesAnderson’s latest, The Grand BudapestHotel , was inspired by the writings of Viennese essayist Stefan Zweig. Butthe director might want to point fans of his film to Simon Winder instead.Winder’s latest book, Danubia: A .. more
Mar 20, 2014 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros w/ Dawes @ Pabst Theater
With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
The Black Eyed Peas began innocuously in the late ’90s as a trio of breakdancers turned rappers to preach a message of positivity. That was, of course, before the 2003 addition of Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson, a former child star with a color more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Don’t Want No Stimulation
Now we know why Republicans aren’t very much fun on dates. Forget the Rolling Stones singing about getting no “Satisfaction.” Republicans don’t even want no “Stimulation.”When the Obama administration put together an more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments