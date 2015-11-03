Grand Guignol
‘Grand Guignol’ at Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
High-Class Horror at Off the Wall Theatre
Off the Wall Theatre presents Grand Guignol, an evening that includes three original Guignol plays adapted by Off the Wall’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and an original mini-musical written by Gutzman and composer Joey Kasiroubas. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Four Classic Horror Shorts with Off the Wall
France's Grand Guignol Theatre was insanely prolific. in its 65 year history, it produced over 1,000 different plays. It’s difficult to imagine that kind of output from any modern theater company but then . . . Grand Guignol predated TV, fea.. more
Oct 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Forbidden Nectar of Absinthe
Absinthe more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview 1 Comments