Grand Opening
Nine Below Mini Golf Hosts Grand Opening
Nine Below, a “maker's golf tavern,” will have their grandopening Saturday, October 1. Located beneath Beans & Barley at 1905 E.North Ave., Nine Below combinesmini-golf with a full bar in an adults-only space. Guests who wish to min.. more
Sep 29, 2016 7:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Zoom into Nano Opens at Discovery World
Zoom into Nano, described as “a hands-on interactiveexhibition focusing on how scientists see and make things that are too small tosee” on its website,will open up at Discovery World on Saturday, May 21.“Advances in nanotechnology a.. more
May 18, 2016 6:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center Hosts Grand Opening Party
Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept. 20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more
Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Nail Bar Milwaukee to Open on Downer in August
A new nail salon is opening on Downer Avenue in August. Nail Bar Milwaukee, 2850 N. Downer Ave., will provide a full menu of manicure, pedicure and waxing services. The salon is owned by Tyan Soo, and operated in partnership with Van Nguyen. Soo p.. more
Jul 20, 2014 12:30 PM Danielle Stevens Around MKE
Conversations With Myself (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela opened his archives for Conversations With Myself, composed of long sequences with snippets from interviews, journal entries, essays and an unpublished prison memoir. The swatches of words, which are of varying interest, help... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Emotional Intensity Heats Up UWM’s ‘By the Bog of Cats’
Last weekend UW-Milwaukee’s Theatre Department brought warm intensity to its Mainstage Theatre as it presented a one-weekend production of Marina Carr’s By the Bog of Cats. A contemporary Irish tale loosely based on the ancient Greek legend... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Louis C.K.
Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Dana Carvey Show,” then winning Emmys for his work on “The Chris Rock Sh more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mike Benign Compulsion
Rollicking Musical is a minor masterpiece of rock production recorded by Milwaukee music veterans Mike Benign and Joe Vent. The debut album by this new lineup of old friends is a carefully layered effort that never loses the organic sound o... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The ‘High Society’ Life of Grace Kelly
According to Donald Spoto’s provocative new biography, High Society: The Life of Grace Kelly (Harmony Books), the actress was full of grace, a trait that defined her every movement on screen. No actress boasting such delicate patrician feat... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books