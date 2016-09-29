RSS

Grand Opening

ninebelow.jpg.jpe

Nine Below, a “maker's golf tavern,” will have their grandopening Saturday, October 1. Located beneath Beans & Barley at 1905 E.North Ave., Nine Below combinesmini-golf with a full bar in an adults-only space. Guests who wish to min.. more

Sep 29, 2016 7:23 PM Around MKE

discovery world milwaukee wisconsin.jpg.jpe

Zoom into Nano, described as “a hands-on interactiveexhibition focusing on how scientists see and make things that are too small tosee” on its website,will open up at Discovery World on Saturday, May 21.“Advances in nanotechnology a.. more

May 18, 2016 6:49 PM Around MKE

12269069_577125180426_1825842124_o.jpg.jpe

There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more

Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Visual Arts

store front east.jpg.jpe

BJ Gruling

Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept.  20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more

Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Around MKE

nail bar mke.jpg.jpe

A new nail salon is opening on Downer Avenue in August. Nail Bar Milwaukee, 2850 N. Downer Ave., will provide a full menu of manicure, pedicure and waxing services. The salon is owned by Tyan Soo, and operated in partnership with Van Nguyen. Soo p.. more

Jul 20, 2014 12:30 PM Around MKE

blogimage13166.jpe

Nelson Mandela opened his archives for Conversations With Myself, composed of long sequences with snippets from interviews, journal entries, essays and an unpublished prison memoir. The swatches of words, which are of varying interest, help... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Last weekend UW-Milwaukee’s Theatre Department brought warm intensity to its Mainstage Theatre as it presented a one-weekend production of Marina Carr’s By the Bog of Cats. A contemporary Irish tale loosely based on the ancient Greek legend... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage12232.jpe

Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Dana Carvey Show,” then winning Emmys for his work on “The Chris Rock Sh more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10854.jpe

Rollicking Musical is a minor masterpiece of rock production recorded by Milwaukee music veterans Mike Benign and Joe Vent. The debut album by this new lineup of old friends is a carefully layered effort that never loses the organic sound o... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10486.jpe

According to Donald Spoto’s provocative new biography, High Society: The Life of Grace Kelly (Harmony Books), the actress was full of grace, a trait that defined her every movement on screen. No actress boasting such delicate patrician feat... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES