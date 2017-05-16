The Grand Theater
Edo de Waart's Effortless Command
The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more
May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Bomb That Closed the Grand Theater
Even though it now seems that some prettysignificant changes will be required to get the old Warner Theaterready for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the project continues to moveforward… a very good sign for local theater buffs. The theate.. more
Feb 28, 2017 6:49 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
MELT w/ The Demix
Tonight Mad Planet debuts its latest weekly event, MELT, an experimental electronic music series curated by the hard-edged Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix, who also headlines this first week. The series promises a mix of DJs, more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee