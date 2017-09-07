Grant Morrison: Talking With God
Wisconsin-Based Startups Team Up to Promote Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene
Wisconsinfashion startups Jaxxtaylor, a fashion forward ecommerce store for men andwomen, and Division Noir, a street clothing brand founded by Levi Scott inOshkosh, Wis., are partnering on a photo shoot to help grow the fashioncommunity .. more
Sep 7, 2017 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Rise and Fall of 'Sportsvue,' the Milwaukee Brewers Superstation
After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more
Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Strange Fruit Music Festival is Back for a Second Year
Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest .. more
Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods
Cult comic-book Author Morrison is a fascinating character and the subject of a documentary, Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods . Director Patrick Meaney interviews many of Morrison’s associates, including some of the many artists who more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
