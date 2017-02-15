RSS

Grant Park

mkegolfcourse.jpg.jpe

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties thisweekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County ParksDepartment has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little earlythis year and open up two gol.. more

Feb 15, 2017 8:33 PM Around MKE

hubbard park beer garden.jpg.jpe

It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer inhand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling BeerGarden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmerplace.With two cons.. more

Jan 29, 2016 8:40 PM Around MKE

blogimage13494.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Spanish Flair: Red, white and black decor and dozens of candelabras at the Wisconsin Club set the tone for “A Taste of Spain,” a benefit for the Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art. Coconut flan, gazpacho shooters, tapas, Spanish wines an... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES