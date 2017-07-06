RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the end of yet another experiment in "prestige" journalism. When music critic Jessica Hopper took the reigns of the .. more

Jul 6, 2017 5:38 PM On Music

The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more

May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Books

Last month's news that ESPN was shutting down Grantland, the prestigious sports and pop culture site that hosted some of the Internet's best long-form writing, was greeted by widespread hand wringing online. If a site of that caliber can't survive.. more

Nov 13, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Love in the Air: Holly Haebig (now Holly Wake) celebrated both her new CD, In Love We Trust, and her birthday at Shank Hall with a roomful of adoring fans. The evening showcased her beautiful originals with performances by many of the music... more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Best known as (or, more accurately, almost exclusively known as) that guy who made all the funny noises from the Police Academy movies, Michael Winslow has been hitting the comedy-club circuit hard lately, imitating squishy wet shoes more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

