Grantland
This Week on The Disclaimer: The End of the MTV News Experiment
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the end of yet another experiment in "prestige" journalism. When music critic Jessica Hopper took the reigns of the .. more
Jul 6, 2017 5:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chuck Klosterman Weighs in on Everything
The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more
May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Books
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Death of Meaningful Online Content
Last month's news that ESPN was shutting down Grantland, the prestigious sports and pop culture site that hosted some of the Internet's best long-form writing, was greeted by widespread hand wringing online. If a site of that caliber can't survive.. more
Nov 13, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris: On the Town
Love in the Air: Holly Haebig (now Holly Wake) celebrated both her new CD, In Love We Trust, and her birthday at Shank Hall with a roomful of adoring fans. The evening showcased her beautiful originals with performances by many of the music... more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Michael Winslow
Best known as (or, more accurately, almost exclusively known as) that guy who made all the funny noises from the Police Academy movies, Michael Winslow has been hitting the comedy-club circuit hard lately, imitating squishy wet shoes more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee