Granville
Celebrating Milwaukee's Diversity
Off the Cuff chats with Mary Hoehne, executive director of the Granville Business Improvement District, about their upcoming “Grandioso" multicultural arts festival and about what sets Granville apart from other Milwaukee neighborhoods. more
May 30, 2017 3:13 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: June 1-7, 2017
Summer festival season is finally here. more
May 30, 2017 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Grandioso Multicultural Arts Celebration Comes to Granville Neighborhood
As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multiculturalarts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road onSaturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The festival will feature a divers.. more
May 15, 2017 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet
San Francisco’s Wayne Wallace is a multi-talented player in contemporary jazz as trombonist, arranger, bandleader, composer and producer. With To Hear from There, Wallace and his Latin Jazz Quintet proficiently execute a set of mostly origi... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews