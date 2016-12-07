Graphic Design
Graphic Artist Creates Map Depicting Wisconsin as a Storage Unit for Small Countries
Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more
Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ear Records Pairs Real Designs with (Mostly) Real Albums
With Ear Records, Milwaukee designer Shaun Miller has created a real record label out of a fake one. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:19 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 1 Comments
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Christmas Party
Join Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) for their annual Christmas Party starting at 9pm on December 25! Featuring the sounds of DJ Yusuf and DJ Shik. Drink specials will include: $5 Patron Shots, $4 Rails, $3 Domestic and $100 Bottles of Absolu... more
Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee