Graphic Novel

thebestwecoulddo.jpg.jpe

Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM Books

bookkindred.jpg.jpe

A young African American writer, Dana, falls through a tear in the fabric of space-time and is abruptly cast from California 1976 to the antebellum South. That’s the plot of Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, the signal novel by science-f... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:40 PM Books

bookreview_thelottery.jpg.jpe

Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery” became one of the most frequently anthologized stories in 20th-century American literature. In one of the most beautifully rendered titles in the growing library of graphic literary adaptations... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:23 PM Books

bookreview_becomingwarhol.jpg.jpe

Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM Books

books.jpg.jpe

Fans of H.P. Lovecraft will recognize the author’s face in Paul Peart-Smith’s illustrations for “He,” a story drawn from the horror master’s unhappy sojourn in New York. Volume II in the project of transforming Lovecraft’s... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:43 PM Books

achinese.jpg.jpe

Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM Books

blogimage19020.jpe

The story of the Manhattan Project has been told in fictionalized films and books, in documentaries and biographies. With Trinity, the development of the atom bomb is illustrated in black-and-white drawings and told in graphic-novel style..... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18879.jpe

History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18541.jpe

H.P. Lovecraft probably didn't care for comic books, yet his remarkable stories at the cusp of horror and science fiction emerged from a parallel pulp-fanzine subculture. Transposing them into graphic stories seems only natural. The challen... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Books

