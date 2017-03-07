Graphic Novel
The Best We Could Do (Abrams ComicArts), by Thi Bui
Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM David Luhrssen Books
Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation (Abrams ComicArts), by Octavia E. Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy and John Jennings
A young African American writer, Dana, falls through a tear in the fabric of space-time and is abruptly cast from California 1976 to the antebellum South. That’s the plot of Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, the signal novel by science-f... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery
Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery” became one of the most frequently anthologized stories in 20th-century American literature. In one of the most beautifully rendered titles in the growing library of graphic literary adaptations... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Books
Becoming Andy Warhol (Abrams ComicArts), by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan
Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Lovecraft Anthology: Volume II (Abrams), ed. by Dan Lockwood
Fans of H.P. Lovecraft will recognize the author’s face in Paul Peart-Smith’s illustrations for “He,” a story drawn from the horror master’s unhappy sojourn in New York. Volume II in the project of transforming Lovecraft’s... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Chinese Life (Abrams), by Li Kunwu and Philippe Otie
Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
Trinity: A Graphic History of the First Atomic Bomb (Hill & Wang), by Jonathan Fetter-Vorm
The story of the Manhattan Project has been told in fictionalized films and books, in documentaries and biographies. With Trinity, the development of the atom bomb is illustrated in black-and-white drawings and told in graphic-novel style..... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Best of Enemies: A History of US and Middle East Relations, Part One: 1783-1953 (Abrams), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.
History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Lovecraft Anthology: Volume 1 (Abrams), edited by Dan Lockwood
H.P. Lovecraft probably didn't care for comic books, yet his remarkable stories at the cusp of horror and science fiction emerged from a parallel pulp-fanzine subculture. Transposing them into graphic stories seems only natural. The challen... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books