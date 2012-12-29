RSS

Grava Gallery

The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1.    One:  Revisit Re.. more

Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Visual Arts

Milwaukee’s fall Gallery Night and Day takes place Oct. 19-20. When choosing from the 50-plus participating venues, try to discover the roads less traveled as you enjoy the colors and cooler weather of autumn... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:39 AM Visual Arts

Aug 1, 2012 3:52 AM Visual Arts

Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Visual Arts

Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Visual Arts

What an event to see a legion of white shirts with bright red patches and dress blue pants walk into an art gallery! Other broad shouldered men form a line and enter wearing heavy khaki firefighter's pants, thick suspenders and black T.. more

Sep 9, 2011 5:49 PM Visual Arts

With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of the.. more

Aug 4, 2011 2:16 AM Theater

Grava Gallery occupies a long and narrow space with a high ceiling inside the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, perfect for showcasing art on the first floor.  The warm taupe walls highlight the drawings and paintings, even frequently jewel.. more

Feb 8, 2011 2:54 AM Visual Arts

A young Shannon Winslow made her sculptural debut with her first solo show on summer gallery night in July where several former college teachers came to congratulate her.  Grava Gallery in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building featured her f.. more

Aug 6, 2010 1:46 AM Visual Arts

Apr 5, 2010 4:23 PM On Music

Though the Phoenix area, like most places in thecountry, has been hit by the recession, s Time ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron followed up his unlikely contribution to the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with yet another 180-degree turn, the 2006 science-fiction drama Children of Me,... more

Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Even before Gov. Jim Doyle announced he would not seek re-election, it was starting to become obvious he was ready for a career change. ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Three decades after teaming up with guitarist Lee Ranaldo and 28 years after forming Sonic Daydream Nation ,Music Feature more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

After establishing themselves as one of the best, most commercially successful of this decade’s many ’80s revivalists, scoring hit after hit like “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside” with their 2004 debut Hot Fuss, T more

Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more

Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though we're immersed in the dark depths of winter cold, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) is set to illuminate the city's art scene during the year's first Gallery Night & Day. The ,Art more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

