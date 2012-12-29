Grava Gallery
ART to Do List Before Welcoming 2013
The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1. One: Revisit Re.. more
Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day Adds to the Beauty of Fall
Milwaukee’s fall Gallery Night and Day takes place Oct. 19-20. When choosing from the 50-plus participating venues, try to discover the roads less traveled as you enjoy the colors and cooler weather of autumn... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Aim to Collect Art After Gallery Night
Aug 1, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Kickstarters.com a Discovery for Artist At Winter Gallery Night
Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Baker's Dozen of Artful Gifts @ MAM
Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Remembering 9/11: Grava Gallery Honors Milwaukee Firefighters
What an event to see a legion of white shirts with bright red patches and dress blue pants walk into an art gallery! Other broad shouldered men form a line and enter wearing heavy khaki firefighter's pants, thick suspenders and black T.. more
Sep 9, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
2010/2011 Year In Review: Part Three
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of the.. more
Aug 4, 2011 2:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Interview: Jason Fricke @ Grava Gallery
Grava Gallery occupies a long and narrow space with a high ceiling inside the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, perfect for showcasing art on the first floor. The warm taupe walls highlight the drawings and paintings, even frequently jewel.. more
Feb 8, 2011 2:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Shannon Winslow @ Grava Gallery
A young Shannon Winslow made her sculptural debut with her first solo show on summer gallery night in July where several former college teachers came to congratulate her. Grava Gallery in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building featured her f.. more
Aug 6, 2010 1:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Ellen DeGeneres, "American Idol" and the Whole Lesbian Thing
Apr 5, 2010 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
News of the Weird
Though the Phoenix area, like most places in thecountry, has been hit by the recession, s Time ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Children of Men
Acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron followed up his unlikely contribution to the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with yet another 180-degree turn, the 2006 science-fiction drama Children of Me,... more
Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Disappearing Governor
Even before Gov. Jim Doyle announced he would not seek re-election, it was starting to become obvious he was ready for a career change. ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Sonic Youth’s Obama-Era Rock Record
Three decades after teaming up with guitarist Lee Ranaldo and 28 years after forming Sonic Daydream Nation ,Music Feature more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
The Killers
After establishing themselves as one of the best, most commercially successful of this decade’s many ’80s revivalists, scoring hit after hit like “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside” with their 2004 debut Hot Fuss, T more
Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
DanceCircus: Mud, Sweat and Tears
DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MIAD Shines for Gallery Night
Though we're immersed in the dark depths of winter cold, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) is set to illuminate the city's art scene during the year's first Gallery Night & Day. The ,Art more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts