On Gravity

momentum.jpg.jpe

On his newest album, Momentum, Shirantha Beddage, one of Canada’s rising young jazz talents, leads a rhythmically agile combo across a set of eight original compositions. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:23 PM Album Reviews

 Reality will be inescapable at this year’sAcademy Awards. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees are “based on a truestory.” It’s a curious turn, given that so many top moneymakers are fantasiesdrawn from comic books or y.. more

Feb 24, 2014 11:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

canopies miss you now.jpg.jpe

If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more

Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM On Music

gravity.jpg.jpe

The immensity of space provides a vast canvas on which to paint the primal human drama of survival against the elements, the urge to live against the relentless claims of death. In Gravity, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play a pair of a... more

Oct 2, 2013 12:37 AM Film Reviews

blogimage10025.jpe

One of the daunting problems for casual or novice fans of classical music comes down to the embarrassment of variety. Simply put: how to chose from the hundreds of recordings of Beethoven’s 3rd, assuming you don’t want to own them all? more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ... more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage2681.jpe

They’re best known as an alt-country band, but Old 97’s, whodo an 8 p.m. show at the Zippo Rock Stage tonight, cover more territory thanthat restrictive label suggests. Their newest album, this May’s BlameIt On Gravity, is their flashiest yet, a ... more

Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

