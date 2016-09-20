On Gravity
Shirantha Beddage: Momentum
On his newest album, Momentum, Shirantha Beddage, one of Canada's rising young jazz talents, leads a rhythmically agile combo across a set of eight original compositions.
Sep 20, 2016 3:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Oscar Predictions
Reality will be inescapable at this year'sAcademy Awards. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees are "based on a truestory." It's a curious turn, given that so many top moneymakers are fantasiesdrawn from comic books or y..
Feb 24, 2014 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stream Canopies' Glorious New Space Jam "Miss You Now"
If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume..
Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gravity
The immensity of space provides a vast canvas on which to paint the primal human drama of survival against the elements, the urge to live against the relentless claims of death. In Gravity, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play a pair of a...
Oct 2, 2013 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Discovering the Classics
One of the daunting problems for casual or novice fans of classical music comes down to the embarrassment of variety. Simply put: how to chose from the hundreds of recordings of Beethoven's 3rd, assuming you don't want to own them all?
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Do Men Enjoy Sex More Than Women?
Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ...
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Old 97's
They're best known as an alt-country band, but Old 97's, whodo an 8 p.m. show at the Zippo Rock Stage tonight, cover more territory thanthat restrictive label suggests. Their newest album, this May's BlameIt On Gravity, is their flashiest yet, a ...
Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee