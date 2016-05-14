Grease
Auditions for Grease in Oconomowoc
Set in 1959, it debuted in 1971. When Grease debuted, it was fondly looking back at a period that only a dozen years in the past. A dozen years in the past for us featured the birth of Facebook in a world of iPods, Usher and so on. It’s ki.. more
May 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marvin's Room at Inspiration Studios
It's a complex family dynamic. Bessie has leukemia. She's being looking after her invalid mother and her father who was paralyzed by a stroke. Her sister shows up with her two sons hoping one of them might be a bone marrow mach for Bessie. It's a .. more
Feb 22, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Walker Campaign Wanted Faster Courthouse Repairs
Remember when a piece of the Milwaukee Countycourthouse fell off? Well, seems that Scott Walker’s gubernatorialcampaign wasn’t pleased with the pace of repairs. The cornice fell off on March4, 2010, and on April 1, 2010, Walker’s administrati.. more
Feb 19, 2014 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Just Announced: Brad Paisley Will Bring Important Conversations to the Marcus Amphitheater
Contemporary countryis woefully short on proud progressives. Though Brad Paisley doesn’t try tofill the void, he happily spoke for the more open-minded contingent of countryaudiences on his bright-eyed 2009 album American Saturday Night , which.. more
Feb 12, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Twin Brother Does Daytrotter
There are so many folk-rock bands kicking around Milwaukee right now that the scene could have easily breached its saturation point, yet so many of these bands continue to carve out space for themselves with truly unique spins on a style that coul.. more
Feb 3, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jonathan Burks w/ The Trusty Knife and Crappy Dracula
If his lyrics are to be taken as truth, Milwaukee folk-rocker Jonathan Burks is what you’d call a “functioning alcoholic”—high-functioning, even, considering that this year he has released two full-length albums. Tonight Burks cele more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grease
