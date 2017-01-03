Greasers
"The Greasers Don't Want Us Here" Milwaukee Greasers and School Integration
To read "Greaser Redux: The 1970s Revival of the 'Greaser' in Milwaukee" click here.One of the great joys of researching and writing localhistory stories is that sometimes an idea or an event will take you to acompletely different place than you.. more
Jan 3, 2017 4:37 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Greaser Redux: The 1970s Revival of the “Greaser
Outside a doorway at Hamilton High School on Milwaukee’ssouthwest side, a clutch of about ten teen boys crowded the stoop. They dressedin leather coats, tight blue jeans, and wore generous amounts of grease intheir hair. A leader among the boys.. more
Dec 28, 2016 7:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Have a Good Hair Day
Nothing can shoot down a bad hair day like a salon session with Scott Yance, hair stylist and agent of organic follicle sculpting. The 12-year creative director and recently made partner of the local Erik of Norway salon brand has been coll... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff