RSS

The Great Circus Parade

Bloomin’ Fun: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) once again pulled off an A-plus event at its recent “MCT in Bloom” gala at the Florentine Opera Center more

Jun 25, 2013 11:46 PM Around MKE

 As things get settled for the Next Act’s new 150-seat studio theatre, Pius XI had announced the building of a 500-seat performing arts space. The performing arts center is expected to host large-scale, annual productions, as well as year-round.. more

Aug 30, 2011 5:34 PM Theater

blogimage7236.jpe

After a six-year-hiatus due to budget shortfalls, The Great Circus Parade makes a grand (though temporary) return to the streets of Milwaukee today. Second in size only to the Rose Bowl Parade and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this $1.5 m... more

Jul 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage7209.jpe

2009 ComedySportz World Championship @ ComedySportz, 7 p.m. Itsounds like the setup to a bad joke—and no doubt it will prompt afew—but this afternoon at 1 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES