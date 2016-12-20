RSS

Great Depression

Filmed before Hollywood imposed a self-censorship code on its productions, Bad Girl is an emotionally, socially, sexually frank glimpse of working-class life and gender mores at the dawn of the Great Depression. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:06 PM Home Movies

Few presidents were as reviled as Herbert Hoover, unfairly blamed for the Great Depression and stuck with a reputation as cold, stodgy and out of touch. In Hoover: A Life, UW-Milwaukee history professor Glen Jeansonne sets out to rescue Hoo... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:12 PM Books

During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt established a program that paid writers to write. Much of their work was devoted to guide books for each state and a projected series of guides to big cities. The state books were completed... more

May 10, 2016 1:55 PM Books

The Muralist, a new novel by award-winning author B.A. Shapiro, tells the riveting story of a WPA artist whose mysterious disappearance on the eve of World War II remains unsolved decades later. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:45 PM Books

Sixty-nine years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, he remains one of America’s most influential and respected presidents. While leading the country through the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II, Roosevelt remained a st... more

May 22, 2014 1:35 AM Books

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1929, 36-year-old Frances Schurmeir climbed to the top of the brass railing of the fifth floor of Milwaukee’s City Hall overlooking the building’s open-air atrium. Just four days prior, Schurmeir’s husband had taken a c... more

Jun 23, 2013 10:47 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

In The Third Coast: When Chicago Built the American Dream, Chicago native Thomas Dyja transports readers to a time in the Windy City’s recent past when artists and innovators flourished. Focusing on the years between more

Apr 19, 2013 5:07 PM Books

With their 1988 collaboration, Kings in Disguise, writer James Vance (The Crow) and Milwaukee illustrator Dan E. Burr were among the pathfinders of a genre that became well-established within a few years, the graphic novel more

Mar 14, 2013 1:10 AM Books

Historian Stanley Weintraub's Final Victory, about the 1944 presidential campaign between the popular but aged three-time incumbent, Franklin Roosevelt, and Republican challenger Thomas Dewey, arrives appropriately enough during another ele... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Recently the New York Times cautiously advanced the word “depression” into articles on the current downturn. It’s a scary term, but maybe staring it down might not be a bad idea. Examining the last depression could be helpful if the correct concl.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

After graduating from the Warsaw Fine Arts Academy in 1974, Walder Dynerman eventually left his homeland of Poland to arrive in 1983 America with the offer of a two-year guest fellowship at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. The fellowship.. more

Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Visual Arts

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Summertime road trips of 700-some miles into South Dakota,the Badlands and the Black Hills seem like a rite of passage. This isthe most classic of vacations, especially for families, who followtypically flat and easy-to-drive I-90 for a glimpse o... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

